Boston College Men's Basketball Sends Offer to Class of 2026 Prospect, The Rundown: December 19, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College Eagles men's basketball program has sent an offer to class of 2026's Caleb Sanders.
"I am very blessed to announce I have received another division 1 offer from Boston College, thank you to the coaching staff and most importantly God," said Sanders via X.
The junior is a product of North Tampa Christian Academy in Zephyrhills, Fla., and is currently rated as a three-star prospect, according to On3Sports.
Today's Schedule:
- No games are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 19.
Eagles Results:
- No games were scheduled for Wednesday, Dec.18.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
57 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's lacrosse attacker Rachel Clark came in at No. 3 on the 2025 IL Women Top 50 Rankings. In 2024, Clark scored 78 goals and 23 assists for 101 points. She led the Eagles in goals and points and is the sixth Boston College player to be added to the list, joining attacker Mia Mascone (No. 37), midfielder Shea Baker (No. 20), attacker Emma LoPinto (No. 11), attacker McKenna Davis (No. 9), and goalie Shea Dolce (No. 7).
- Boston College Athletics continued to promote the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday where the Eagles will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game is set for Saturday, Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. Kickoff is at noon ET on ABC.
- Class of 2027 running back Elijah Kimble highlighted all the offers he has received during his recruiting process which includes one from Boston College. The Eagles are one of 15 offers for the sophomore. Kimble is a product of Canisius High School in Buffalo, N.Y.
