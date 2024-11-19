Boston College Men’s Hockey Gears Up for Another Top 10 Matchup, The Rundown: November 19, 2024
The third-ranked Boston College men’s hockey team traveled to Storrs, Connecticut to face the UConn Huskies on Friday evening. After a sweep of fifth-ranked Maine, and with a matchup with the tenth-ranked Providence Friars awaiting, this matchup with the 5-5-1 Huskies was supposed to be a schedule break for the Eagles.
It proved to be anything but that.
After taking a 1-0 lead into the second period, the Huskies went on to score three unanswered goals in the last five minutes of the second frame to make the score 3-1 going into the final period.
Despite a three-goal effort from the Eagles, UConn was able to hold onto its lead and prevent BC's comeback effort. The men move to 7-2 after the upset loss.
The road does not get easier this week, as Boston College now travel to Providence, Rhode Island to take on another top 10 opponent in the Providence Friars, its fourth top 10 opponent of the season.
The Eagles will be without their sophomore goalkeeper, Jacob Fowler, after being ejected and later suspended for throwing a punch after giving up the third goal of the second period to the Huskies.
Another sophomore, Jan Korec, will get the call after finishing the last 32-minutes against the Huskies. He performed well in the near-comeback effort, only surrendering two goals, but it will be a tall task in his first start of the season, on the road against an elite opponent.
Fortunately for fans, Tuesday night's match against Providence will be the first nationally televised appearance of the season for the Eagles.
How to Watch: Boston College @ Providence; Tuesday, November 19th: 7 p.m. EST; ESPNU | Watch | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
No games scheduled on Monday, November 18th
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
87 days.
Did You Notice?
- Congratulations to Boston College Sailing on winning their 23rd National Championship on Sunday!
- To go along with their 4-1 start for BC women’s hoops, Kaylah Ivey currently paces the country in assists, with 39 in five games, good for 7.8 per game.
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI