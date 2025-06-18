2026 Stanley Cup Odds (Hurricanes Set as Favorites to Finally Get Over Hump)
No, you're not experiencing deja vu; the Florida Panthers have defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season. This time, it took them just six games to get the job done.
Now, we look ahead to the NHL's offseason, and the first step in doing that is taking a peek at the opening odds to win next year's Stanley Cup. Despite the Panthers and Oilers making the Cup Final two straight years, neither is the favorite for next season. Instead, it's the Carolina Hurricanes.
Let's take a look.
2026 Stanley Cup Odds
- Hurricanes +700
- Panthers +750
- Oilers +750
- Stars +850
- Avalanche +850
- Golden Knights +1200
- Lightning +1600
- Devils +1800
- Kings +1900
- Jets +2100
- Maple Leafs +2400
- Capitals +2800
- Senators +3100
- Wild +3400
- Rangers +3400
- Mammoth +3500
- Blues +4000
- Canucks +5000
- Islanders +6500
- Flyers +8000
- Blue Jackets +8500
- Flames +8500
- Predators +8500
- Red Wings +10000
- Canadiens +10000
- Bruins +11000
- Sabres +14000
- Penguins +28000
- Kraken +31000
- Ducks +39000
- Blackhawks +50000
- Sharks +50000
Hurricanes Set as Stanley Cup Favorites
The Hurricanes are once again set as Stanley Cup favorites, but even I have to admit I'm surprised that they top the odds list this time around. While the Toronto Maple Leafs get all the bad rap for being playoff chokers, the Hurricanes continuously dominate the regular season only to fall short in the playoffs.
The Hurricanes are a metrics nerd's dream. They rank near the top of the NHL every year in advanced analytics like CORSI% and expected goals, but at some point, we have to take a look at whether or not that style of hockey is built to win once the postseason begins.
Behind the Hurricanes are the defending Stanley Cup Champions and the Edmonton Oilers, who are desperate to be the first Canadian team to win the Cup since 1993.
