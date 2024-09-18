Boston College Men’s Soccer Defeats Siena, The Rundown: September 18, 2024
The Boston College men’s soccer team defeated the Siena Saints 3-1 on Tuesday night at Newton Campus Field.
The Eagles took the early 2-0 advantage with a pair of goals from midfielder Ask Ekeland in the 26th minute and defender Christian Bejar in the 30th minute of the match. Siena got on the board with a goal from midfielder Zach Gardner in the 50th minute, and the Eagles secured the win with a goal from midfielder Marco Dos Santos in the 79th minute. Dos Santos also tallied an assist.
Eagles goalie Brennan Klein tallied four saves and one goal against and Saints goalie Bennett Glinder tallied one save and three goals against.
With the win, Boston College improves to 2-1-3 on the year and Siena falls to 1-3-3.
Eagles Results:
Men’s Soccer: Boston College 3, Siena 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
23 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College field hockey’s Yani Zhong was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week. Over the weekend, Zhong tallied three goals in the Eagles two wins over Maine 4-2 and Providence 3-1.
- Boston College Athletics named its Eagles of the Week, men’s golfer Markus Lam and field hockey’s Pia Serowik. Lam placed second overall at the Bryan National Collegiate with a -7 score and helped the Eagles to a third-place finish. Serowik scored one goal in each of Boston College’s wins over the weekend.
- Former Boston College baseball pitcher Michael King started on the mound for the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. King went 7.0 innings and allowed five hits, two runs (both earned), walked one batter, and struck out seven.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI