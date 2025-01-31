Boston College Offers 2026 Offensive Lineman, The Rundown: January 31, 2025
Add another offer to the growing list of 2026 prospects for Boston College.
Yesterday, 3-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey announced via X (formerly known as Twitter) that he received an offer from the Eagles. At 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, Buckey has the measurables to contribute to a team's success after gaining the typical weight a college strength program would put on him.
In head coach Bill O'Brien's pro style offense, the tackle spot is paramount when it comes to successful offense, and Buckey is looking to join an elite crop of talent at the position on the roster already.
Today's Schedule:
Get ready. It's a long one.
- Track and Field: Harvard Invitational
- Track and Field (again): John Thomas Terrier Classic
- Ski: Saint Michael's Carnival (Giant Slalom)
- Women's Tennis: @ Harvard University | 5 p.m.
- Women's Hockey: @ Boston University | 6 p.m.
- Men's Hockey: vs. UMass Lowell | 7 p.m.
Eagles Results:
- Women's Basketball: Loss to No. 24/25 Florida State 104-80
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
14 days.
Did You Notice?
- IOL Jack Conley has been impressing at the Shrine Bowl.
- Cam Horsley was also busy last night making waves in the Shrine Bowl.
- Despite the loss to Florida State, Boston College forward Teya Sidberry notched a new career high in points on the night.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“My whole family are Celtics fans. I first was going to play for Bill Laimbeer when I was signing to play for New York in 2015. I do remember that our family was a little wary, because everyone remembers the days of Bill playing for the Pistons against the Celtics. But he’s an incredible coach and a great teacher, and my experience playing for him has definitely converted my family into Bill Laimbeer fans.”- Carolyn Swords
Special Media:
