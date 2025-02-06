Boston College Softball Opens 2025 Season in Sunshine State: The Rundown, February 6, 2025
Boston College’s softball team didn’t receive much love in the 2025 ACC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll, but preseason polls and rankings have been proven wrong before.
The Eagles were picked to finish No. 12 in the ACC’s 15-team standings and didn’t have any players named to the Preseason All-ACC Team. But the Eagles get their chance to prove those predictions wrong with the start of the 2025 season later today. The Eagles open its 2025 season at the Florida Gulf Coast University Kickoff Classic and face the tournament’s host.
If Boston College is to prove the preseason predictions wrong, they’ll need a great performance from every player. However, the most important may be pitcher Abby Dunning. The senior was ranked 30th in the College Sports Evaluation Preseason Top-50 Pitchers list and could be the ace, shutdown pitcher every successful softball team has.
Today’s Schedule:
Softball: Boston College vs. Florida Gulf Coast, FGCU Kickoff Classic, 5 p.m. ET
Women’s Basketball: Boston College at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACCN+
Women’s Hockey: Vermont at Boston College, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Yesterday’s Results:
Men’s Basketball: Louisville 84, Boston College 58
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Boston College Baseball’s Season Opener
8 days
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I was really aggressive playing basketball, and he recommended to my dad that I should try out football because of how aggressive I was.”- Donovan Ezeiruaku
