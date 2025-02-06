Boston College Men’s Basketball Suffers Home Loss to Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (10-12, 2-9 ACC) men’s basketball team suffered a home loss to the Louisville Cardinals (17-6, 10-2 ACC) 84-58 on Wednesday night at Conte Forum.
The Eagles struggled shooting out of the gate as they went 2-of-11 from the floor in the first six and a half minutes of play. During that time frame, they also recorded three turnovers.
Louisville capitalized off of Boston College’s misses and got out to a 19-6 lead.
Most of the first half consisted of runs. The Eagles went on an 8-0 run to get within five points, then the Cardinals responded with a 10-0 run of their own to extend their lead to 15 points.
The Eagles went on another 8-0 run late in the first half but could not do enough on the defensive side of the ball to stop Louisville and went into halftime down 41-31.
In the first 20 minutes of play, Louisville went 16-of-31 (51.6-percent) from the floor and 7-of-14 (50-percent) from behind the arc. The Cardinals scored 16 points in the paint, seven points off turnovers, and seven second chance points.
Coming out of the break, Boston College made four of its first six shots while Louisville missed its first four attempts. After that, the Cardinals went on an 11-6 to extend their lead to 12 and continued to stay hot for the remainder of the game.
The Eagles shooting struggles continued in the final 20 minutes of the contest. In the second half, they went 10-of-28 (35.7-percent) and scored just 27 points while the Cardinals went 18-of-37 (48.6-percent) from the floor and scored 43 points.
Guard Donald Hand Jr., led the Eagles with 19 points while guard J'Vonne Hadley led the Cardinals with 22.
Next up, Boston College travels to Syracuse, N.Y., to take on the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET on The CW.