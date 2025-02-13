Boston College Softball Set to Compete in Bubly Invitational
The Boston College Eagles (3-2) softball team continues its season this week as it competes in the Bubly Invitational in Gainesville, Fla.
Boston College will be joined by host school No. 2 Florida, Providence, Binghamton, and No. 14 Duke in the multi-day event.
This week, Boston College will kick off the tournament against No. 2 Florida on Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET, followed by a doubleheader on Friday against Binghamton at 9 a.m., and No. 14 Duke at 2 p.m. Then, the team wraps up its time in the event with a doubleheader on Saturday against Providence at 9 a.m., and Florida at 11:30 a.m.
In the opening weekend, the Eagles tallied a winning record as they split their slate with Florida Gulf Coast (W 2-1, L 6-4), defeated LIU 2-0 and Indiana State 8-2 as well as lost to Boston University 3-0 in the FGCU Kickoff Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.
Boston College has an up-and-down all-time record versus its upcoming opponents. The Eagles have a winning record against two teams, Binghamton 2-1 and Providence 19-9, and are winless against Duke 0-10 and Florida 0-2.
This will be the Eagles’ only matchups with the other teams this season and the first time they have played a ranked opponent so far this season.
The tournament marks one of three that Boston College is slated to compete in during the regular season this year. Next weekend, it will travel to Greenville, S.C., to play in the Pirate Invitational, hosted by East Carolina.