Boston College Makes Decision on Future of Coach Bill O'Brien After 2-10 Season

Despite a disappointing 2-10 season, O'Brien will return for a third year in Chestnut Hill.

Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien will return for a third season.
Boston College concluded a very disappointing 2025 college football season with a 34-12 win over Syracuse last Saturday.

The victory for the Eagles marked the team's first win over an FBS opponent on the year and snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Despite the poor season, Boston College athletic director Blake James has seen enough to make a decision on head coach Bill O'Brien, who will return in 2026 for a third season, James announced in a letter on Tuesday. Boston College will be increasing its financial support in the program, which will include maximizing the football revenue share.

"While the team ended the season on a positive note by defeating Syracuse 34-12, the overall results on the field this year did not meet the standards of Boston College Athletics, nor the expectations rightfully held by those who care deeply about or program," James said. "Like many, I believe Coach O'Brien is the right man to be our head coach. I also realize that Boston College must respond to major changes taking place in intercollegiate athletics, including the House legal settlement, which created a framework through which colleges and universities may directly share revenue with student-athletes. While our Athletics program participated in revenue sharing this past year, effective immediately, it will increase its commitment to the maximum permissible level, putting it in line with our Autonomy Four conference peers."

O'Brien is 9-16 in two seasons with the Eagles, which included a Pinstripe Bowl appearance in 2024 after posting a 7-5 regular season record.

