Boston College Suffers Losses in Battle of Commonwealth Avenue, The Rundown: February 8, 2025
The Battle of Commonwealth Avenue isn’t as heated on the softball diamond as it is on the ice, but it’s a rivalry nonetheless.
Unfortunately, Boston College’s fans didn’t get a chance to celebrate a rivalry win on Saturday as the Eagles’ softball team fell 3-0 to Boston University. To make matters worse, Boston College’s women’s tennis team also fell to Boston University 4-3.
You can read a full recap of Boston College softball’s pair of losses on Friday here and see the complete results of the women’s tennis team below.
Today’s Eagles Schedule
Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Adelphi University, 7 p.m. ET
Men’s and Women’s Track & Field: Boston College in Showdown at the Heights
Fencing: Boston College at The Beguinet Classic
Women’s Skiing: Boston College at Dartmouth Carnival (Slalom), Dartmouth Skiway, Lyrne Center, New Hampshire
Softball: Boston College vs. LIU, 10 a.m.; Boston College vs. Indiana State, 12:15 p.m.
Men’s Swimming: BU Winter Open, Noon and 6 p.m., ESPN+
Men’s Basketball: Boston College at Syracuse, 3:15 p.m., The CW
Women’s Hockey: Boston College at Vermont, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Yesterday’s Eagles Results
Softball: Boston University 3, Boston College 0; FGCU 6, Boston College 4.
Women’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Boston College 21, No. 8 Loyola Maryland 7
Men’s Hockey: No. 1 Boston College 4, New Hampshire 2
Women’s Tennis: Boston University 4, Boston College 3
Singles
- Uma Bakaityte (BU) def. Natalie Eordekian (BC) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
- Olivia Benton (BC) def. Gabriella Mikaul (BU) 6-3, 6-4
- Tola Glowacka (BC) def. Blanka DeMicheli (BU) 6-4, 6-2
- Madison Liu (BU) def. Nadia Barteck (BC) 6-3, 7-6
- Emily Zhao (BU) def. Nada Dimovska (BC) 6-2, 6-7, 7-6
- Alex Torre (BC) def. Nina Gulbransen (BU) 6-7, 6-4, 6-0
Doubles
1. Uma Bakaityte, Gabriella Mikaul (BU) def. Nada Dimovska, Alex Torre (BC) 6-2
2. Natalie Eordekian, Tola Glowacka (BC) def. Madison Liu, Blanka DeMicheli (BU) 6-1
3. Nina Gulbransen, Emily Zhao (BU) def. Olivia Benton, Muskan Mahajan (BC) 6-1
Countdown to Boston College Baseball’s Season Opener
6 days
Eagles Quote of the Day
"We lost. It stinks. It's not really any fun to lose. A lot of guys gave it their best shot today and it wasn't good enough."- Tim Hasselbeck
Check Us Out On:
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social