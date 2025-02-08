Boston College Suffers Losses in Battle of Commonwealth Avenue, The Rundown: February 8, 2025

BC Bulletin

Boston College's Janis Espinoza prepares to throw the ball towards first base in Thursday's game against Florida Gulf Coast University.
The Battle of Commonwealth Avenue isn’t as heated on the softball diamond as it is on the ice, but it’s a rivalry nonetheless.

Unfortunately, Boston College’s fans didn’t get a chance to celebrate a rivalry win on Saturday as the Eagles’ softball team fell 3-0 to Boston University. To make matters worse, Boston College’s women’s tennis team also fell to Boston University 4-3.

You can read a full recap of Boston College softball’s pair of losses on Friday here and see the complete results of the women’s tennis team below.

Today’s Eagles Schedule

Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Adelphi University, 7 p.m. ET

Men’s and Women’s Track & Field: Boston College in Showdown at the Heights

Fencing: Boston College at The Beguinet Classic

Women’s Skiing: Boston College at Dartmouth Carnival (Slalom), Dartmouth Skiway, Lyrne Center, New Hampshire

Softball: Boston College vs. LIU, 10 a.m.; Boston College vs. Indiana State, 12:15 p.m.

Men’s Swimming: BU Winter Open, Noon and 6 p.m., ESPN+

Men’s Basketball: Boston College at Syracuse, 3:15 p.m., The CW

Women’s Hockey: Boston College at Vermont, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Yesterday’s Eagles Results

Softball: Boston University 3, Boston College 0; FGCU 6, Boston College 4.

Women’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Boston College 21, No. 8 Loyola Maryland 7

Men’s Hockey: No. 1 Boston College 4, New Hampshire 2

Women’s Tennis: Boston University 4, Boston College 3

Singles

  1. Uma Bakaityte (BU) def. Natalie Eordekian (BC) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
  2. Olivia Benton (BC) def. Gabriella Mikaul (BU) 6-3, 6-4
  3. Tola Glowacka (BC) def. Blanka DeMicheli (BU) 6-4, 6-2
  4. Madison Liu (BU) def. Nadia Barteck (BC) 6-3, 7-6
  5. Emily Zhao (BU) def. Nada Dimovska (BC) 6-2, 6-7, 7-6
  6. Alex Torre (BC) def. Nina Gulbransen (BU) 6-7, 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

1. Uma Bakaityte, Gabriella Mikaul (BU) def. Nada Dimovska, Alex Torre (BC) 6-2
2. Natalie Eordekian, Tola Glowacka (BC) def. Madison Liu, Blanka DeMicheli (BU) 6-1
3. Nina Gulbransen, Emily Zhao (BU) def. Olivia Benton, Muskan Mahajan (BC) 6-1

Countdown to Boston College Baseball’s Season Opener

6 days

Eagles Quote of the Day

"We lost. It stinks. It's not really any fun to lose. A lot of guys gave it their best shot today and it wasn't good enough."

Tim Hasselbeck

