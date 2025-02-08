BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Extends Win Streak to Nine With Victory Over New Hampshire

The Eagles earn their 21st win of the season.

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-4-1, 13-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team extended its winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 road win over the New Hampshire Wildcats (11-11-3, 3-10-2 HE) on Friday night. 

Boston College, who was coming off its best offensive performance of the season heading into the matchup, had a more difficult time scoring to start the game. 

In the opening frame, the Eagles attempted 18 shots which included 10 shots on goal, but could not execute a score and the two teams went into the first intermission scoreless. 

The first goal of the contest was at the 13:47 mark of the second period by New Hampshire forward Cy LeClerc on a power play. 

Four minutes and three seconds later, Eagles forward Gabe Perreault tied up the game with a short-handed goal, his tenth of the season. 

After the two teams went into the second intermission knotted at 1, the Wildcats went back in front with a score by forward Ryan Conmy at 2:05 of the final frame. 

New Hampshire’s lead was short lived as Boston College tied up the game 21 seconds later with a goal by forward Will Vote, his eighth of the season. 

The Eagles took their first lead of the night at 6:15 of the third with a goal by forward Gentry Shamburger, his first of the season, and extended their lead at 12:17 with a goal by forward Mike Posma, his fourth of the season. 

Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler allowed two goals and recorded 19 saves. 

Next up, Boston College takes on the No. 8 Boston University Terriers on Monday night in the 2025 Beanpot Championship at TD Garden in Boston. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN and ESPN+. 

