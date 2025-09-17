Boston College Volleyball Looking to Extend Win Streak Tomorrow: The Rundown
Don't look just now, but Boston College volleyball has been on an absolute tear in the early goings of the 2025 season. The Eagles are 9-0 headed into the week, and will look to go 10-0 starting Thursday with the Eagle Classic set to begin.
The Eagles will turn their focus towards a visiting Harvard team tomorrow, who currently sit at 0-5 on the year. It's been as good of a start to the season as the Eagles could ask for, and despite a few matches stretching out to five sets, they've been utterly dominant thanks to contributions from all over the roster.
Junior outside hitter Audrey Ross sits at 91 kills on the season already after turning in 372 kills during her sophomore campaign. The California native has built a sizeable margin of nearly 20 kills to the next-closest player in a dominant start to the year.
Graduate senior Cornelia Roach is tied with freshman fellow middle blocker Bella Ehrlich for the team lead in blocks with a grand total of 37 thus far on the season. Ehrlich appears to be an integral piece of the future for BC volleyball, but she's helped the team early and often thus far in 2025, and will look to continue that pattern in the Eagle Classic this weekend.
Now, welcome to The Rundown for Tuesday, September 16.
Wednesday's Schedule:
No events are scheduled.
Monday's Results:
No games were scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16, 2025.
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
16 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien elected to not speak to the media during the bye week, meaning that the next time fans and media alike will hear from him will likely be September 23.
- Speaking of BC football, the team gets back to work this week following the 30-20 loss to Stanford last weekend. WIth a bye week, fans, players and coaches alike are optimistic that there are plenty of mistakes that can be worked out during this bye week.
- Despite the poor start to 2025, Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan is part of the group of quarterbacks that pace the nation in terms of passing yardage.
On This Day in Boston College History:
September 17, 1994: Stephen Boyd as credited with 25 tackles against Virginia Tech to tie a school record.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Games can't always be free-flowing. Sometimes there are defensive struggles. You must be able to play both types to win championships.”- Jerry York
Social Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social