Boston College Women's Basketball Drops Home Game to Pitt: The Rundown

The Boston College Eagles women’s basketball team fell to the Pitt Panthers 64-61 at home on Sunday.

BC was ahead 53-41 heading into the fourth quarter, but Pitt outscored the Eagles 23-8 in the fourth to earn the come from behind victory.

The Panthers made six of their final seven shot attempts while the Eagles missed 12 of their final 15 attempts.

With the loss, the Eagles fall to 4-13 overall and 0-3 in ACC play.

Next up, Boston College travels to South Bend, Ind., to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

Here's The Rundown for Monday, Jan. 5, 2026:

Monday's Schedule:

There are no games scheduled.

Sunday's Results:

Women's Basketball: Pitt 64, Boston College 61.

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

39 days.

Did You Notice?

Boston College transfer linebacker Daveon "Bam" Crouch visited UCF on Sunday. Crouch is one of 27 current or former Boston College players that entered the transfer portal this offseason. Crouch played four seasons in Chestnut Hill where he appeared in 33 games and totaled 107 tackles (52 solo and 55 assisted), 8.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

Boston College Transfer LB Daveon "Bam" Crouch is visiting UCF today his agent @kylelogan2221 tells me for @Knights247 .



Crouch posted 77 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 FF in 2024 and was named a captain in 2025.



He is also scheduled to visit NC State and Kansas.

Boston College transfer quarterback Dylan Lonergan went on a visit to Rutgers on Sunday. Lonergan spent one season at BC after transferring from Alabama. In 2025, he went 190-of-284 for 2,025 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 10 games.

Former Boston College QB Dylan Lonergan is currently at Rutgers on a visit, according to a source. Lonergan previously spent two years at Alabama before BC.

North Carolina Central transfer defensive lineman Wisdom Simms committed to Purdue on Sunday. Simms was a target for Boston College. He received his offer from the Eagles on Friday. Simms played two seasons at NC Central. In 20 games from 2024-25, he notched 29 total tackles (12 solo and 17 assisted), seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defended, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick.

Thankful for all the Coaches who reached out to me but I am glad to say I am Committed to Purdue University .

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"Everything looks really good. I remember being back over in Roberts Center, so it just kind of gives you a kind of a sense of where things have come to or have grown to, and I'm just glad to have been a part of things that have happened here at BC.” John Bagley

