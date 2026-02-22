Tommy Lloyd Calls Houston’s Kelvin Sampson a ‘Benchmark’ After Arizona’s Statement Win

No. 4 Arizona traveled to No. 2 Houston on Saturday afternoon and earned a gigantic conference road win in one of the games of the day in college basketball, 73–66.

Arizona’s Anthony Dell’Orso got hurt late, but was stellar for the Wildcats. He scored 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor, with four steals and three rebounds. Jaden Bradley scored 17 points, including a couple of huge baskets down the stretch to seal it for Arizona.

Houston’s Kingston Flemings scored 17 points and added eight rebounds in the loss.

After the game, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd heaped praise on Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, showing plenty of respect for his counterpart after the victory.

“This is obviously a tough place to play and a great program. … This is a great day for our program. What I will say before [turning it over to questions] is … and I usually don’t talk about myself. I don’t know what my coaching career’s going to end up at. But I do know one thing. I’m gonna have become a better coach coaching against Kelvin Sampson. One hundred percent. You look at coaches that kind of set the benchmark in certain areas. For me, he’s one of them. What he’s done with this program out here, it’s been amazing,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd compared the run that Houston’s on under Sampson to Gonzaga under Mark Few, where Lloyd served as an assistant before taking over the program with the Wildcats.

“The kind of run [Houston]’s on right now reminds me of where I came from. I was at this little, old school called Gonzaga. No one really believed. But they have a hell of a coach just like [Houston has]. The head coach at Gonzaga and the head coach here at Houston have willed these programs to the elite, and that’s really inspiring for me,” Lloyd said.

Arizona improved to 25–2 on the season, while Houston dropped to 23–4. There’s a good chance we’ll see these two teams play once again, perhaps for a Big 12 tournament title.

