Boston College Women's Basketball Goes Behind the Scenes for Media Day, The Rundown: October 3, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College women's hoops took to X (formerly Twitter) yesterday to showcase a behind the scenes look at the team's 2024 media day featuring the cutest puppy in the league.
The team looks to rebound from a suboptimal 2023-24 campaign in which it finished 14-19 overall and 5-13 in conference play. With multiple close losses on last year's slate, if Boston College can improve even marginally, a .500 record can be achieved.
Boston College opens the season with a home bout against Lafayette on November 4 at 5 p.m.
Eagles Results:
No athletic events took place on October 2.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
8 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men's and women's basketball will host Hoops on the Harbor this Saturday, complete with a watch party of the Boston College/UVA football game and an appearance by both basketball teams.
- The Boston College/Wisconsin women's hockey matchup will be broadcasted on ESPNU this Friday night.
- Boston College announced its stars of the week yesterday with some familiar faces such as Cynthia Zhang, Kam Arnold and Mia Garber.
Special Media:
Published