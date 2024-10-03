BC Bulletin

Boston College Women's Basketball Goes Behind the Scenes for Media Day, The Rundown: October 3, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Boston College Women's Basketball player Dontavia Waggoner poses with what has to be the goodest pup in the world.
Boston College women's hoops took to X (formerly Twitter) yesterday to showcase a behind the scenes look at the team's 2024 media day featuring the cutest puppy in the league.

The team looks to rebound from a suboptimal 2023-24 campaign in which it finished 14-19 overall and 5-13 in conference play. With multiple close losses on last year's slate, if Boston College can improve even marginally, a .500 record can be achieved.

Boston College opens the season with a home bout against Lafayette on November 4 at 5 p.m.

Eagles Results:

No athletic events took place on October 2.

Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener: 

8 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College men's and women's basketball will host Hoops on the Harbor this Saturday, complete with a watch party of the Boston College/UVA football game and an appearance by both basketball teams.
  • The Boston College/Wisconsin women's hockey matchup will be broadcasted on ESPNU this Friday night.
  • Boston College announced its stars of the week yesterday with some familiar faces such as Cynthia Zhang, Kam Arnold and Mia Garber.

Special Media: 

Check out our…

Published
