Live Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball's Road Game vs. SMU

The Boston College Eagles (9-17, 2-11 ACC) men’s basketball team travels to Dallas, Texas, to take on the SMU Mustangs (18-8, 7-6 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

Heading into the matchup, the Eagles are riding a seven-game losing streak. During the stretch, Boston College has suffered losses to Notre Dame 68-64, No. 14 Virginia 73-66, No. 3 Duke 67-49, Miami 74-68, Stanford 70-64, Cal 86-75, and most recently Florida State 80-72 on Tuesday night.

The last game the Eagles won was exactly a month ago against Pitt 65-62 on Jan. 21.

On the other side of the court, SMU is coming off a massive 95-85 home win over No. 21 Louisville on Tuesday night.

Currently, SMU is sitting in eighth place in the conference and will try to improve that position for the ACC Tournament in March. Boston College is in 16th place, one spot out of making the tournament.

Live Updates:

Pregame

SMU will be at full strength for the matchup while Boston College will be without guards Nick Petronio and Donald Hand Jr. Petronio has been out the entire season and Hand Jr. will miss his third consecutive game after suffering an injury against Stanford on Feb. 11.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and SMU Mustangs

When: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Moody Coliseum, Dallas, Texas

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered an 80-72 road loss to the Florida State Seminoles on Friday night.

Last Outing, SMU: The Mustangs picked up a 95-85 home win over the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Dec. 21, 2024. SMU defeated Boston College 103-77 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

SMU Season Leaders: Points- Boopie Miller (19.0 avg.), Rebounds- Samet Yiğitoğlu (7.9 avg.), Assists- Boopie Miller (172), Steals- B.J. Edwards (64), Blocks- Samet Yiğitoğlu (37).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Fred Payne (15.2 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (6.2 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (71), Steals- Chase Forte (27), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (45).

SMU’s Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College (Feb. 21), at Cal (Feb. 25), at Stanford (Feb 28), vs. Miami (March 4), at FSU (March 7).

Boston College’s Next 5 Games: at SMU (Feb. 21), vs. Wake Forest (Feb. 24), at Miami (Feb. 28), at Virginia Tech (March 3), vs. Notre Dame (March 7).

