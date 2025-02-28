Boston College Women’s Basketball Records OT Win Over Virginia Tech, The Rundown: February 28, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
In this story:
The Boston College Eagles women’s basketball team won its second straight game with a 92-89 overtime victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday night.
Guard Kaylah Ivey drained the game-winning three pointer with 49 seconds left in overtime to secure the win for the Eagles.
With the victory, the Eagles improve to 15-15 overall and 6-11 in ACC play.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Florida State | Weymouth, Mass. | 3 p.m. ET
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College at Florida State | 5:30 p.m.
- Baseball: Boston College vs. William & Mary | Richmond, Va. (Central Virginia Challenge) | 4 p.m. | Live Stats
- Men’s Hockey: No. 1 Boston College vs. New Hampshire | 7 p.m. | NESN and ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Women’s Basketball: Boston College 92, Virginia Tech 89 (OT).
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
183 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College women’s basketball program shared a video to social media of the team celebrating its win on Thursday night.
- Boston College’s Cam Horsley and Donovan Ezeiruaku showed off their skills at the 2025 NFL Combine on Thursday.
- Boston College women’s lacrosse has four players that have recorded at least 20 points so far this season.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"I want to show people you don't have to be a wimp to be a Christian.”- Nose tackle Mike Ruth
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published