Boston College Women's Basketball Records OT Win Over Virginia Tech, The Rundown: February 28, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

The Boston College Eagles women’s basketball team won its second straight game with a 92-89 overtime victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday night.

Guard Kaylah Ivey drained the game-winning three pointer with 49 seconds left in overtime to secure the win for the Eagles.

With the victory, the Eagles improve to 15-15 overall and 6-11 in ACC play.

  • Women’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Florida State | Weymouth, Mass. | 3 p.m. ET
  • Men’s Tennis: Boston College at Florida State | 5:30 p.m.
  • Baseball: Boston College vs. William & Mary | Richmond, Va. (Central Virginia Challenge) | 4 p.m. | Live Stats

Women’s Basketball: Boston College 92, Virginia Tech 89 (OT).

183 days.

  • The Boston College women’s basketball program shared a video to social media of the team celebrating its win on Thursday night.
  • Boston College’s Cam Horsley and Donovan Ezeiruaku showed off their skills at the 2025 NFL Combine on Thursday.
  • Boston College women’s lacrosse has four players that have recorded at least 20 points so far this season.

"I want to show people you don't have to be a wimp to be a Christian.”

Nose tackle Mike Ruth

