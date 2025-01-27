Boston College Women's Basketball Suffers Road Loss to Wake Forest, The Rundown: January 27, 2025
The Boston College women's basketball team suffered a road loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 69-59 on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles were led by guard Dontavia Waggoner, who scored 16 points, five rebounds, two steals, and an assist.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 12-10 overall and 3-6 in ACC play.
Today's Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27.
Eagles Results:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College 6, Dartmouth 1.
- Women's Basketball: Wake Forest 69, Boston College 59.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
18 days.
Did You Notice?
- NESN, ESPN+, and ACCNX broadcaster Eric Gallanty shared highlights from No. 1 Boston College men's hockey’s 2-0 win over No. 8 Boston University.
- Three former Boston College football players impressed during Shrine Bowl practice.
- The Golden State Warriors shared highlights of former Boston College men's basketball big man Quinten Post.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
January 27, 2008: Mike Holovak, an All-American fullback who was also the head coach of the Eagles from 1951-59, died in Ruskin, Fla., due to complications from pneumonia. He was 88.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“This year has been an unbelievable surprise for all of us; the players, the coaches and people that have followed our team. Now we are hot and playing very well. It is an interesting team because we have some core leaders and now late in the year a whole host of players are starting to be difference-makers.”- Jerry York
