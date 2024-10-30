Boston College Women's Soccer Goalie Earns ACC Honor, The Rundown: October 30, 2024
Boston College women’s soccer goalie Wiebke Willebrandt was named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week with her performance in the Eagles matches against Louisville and Miami.
During the two games, Wiebke tallied zero goals against, 14 saves, and was credited with both shutouts.
So far this season, the Lippstadt, Germany native has been stellar for Boston College. In 18 games, the senior has tallied 20 goals against, 69 saves, five shutouts, and has a 1.17 goals against average. In the ACC, Willebrandt has tallied the third-most saves, tied for the fourth-most shutouts,the seventh-highest shutouts per game (.278), and the fifth-highest saves per game (3.83).
Willebrandt is the first Eagle to earn a weekly honor from the conference this year. She joins Florida State forward Jordynn Dudley (Offensive Player of the Week) and Virginia Tech goalie Lauren Hargerove (Co-Defensive Player of the Week) in receiving the awards this week.
Boston College plays its final regular season game against the Syracuse Orange on Thursday night at Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
5 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College football program shared photos from its bye week practice on Tuesday.
- Boston College football running back Treshaun Ward and defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins were awarded Student-Athletes of the Week.
- Boston College Athletics shared the schedule for this week in Chestnut Hill.
