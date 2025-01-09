Former Boston College OL Named to NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team, The Rundown: January 9, 2025
Former Boston College football offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom has been named a 2024-25 NFLPA Offense 1st Team All-Pro.
Lindstrom starts at the right guard position for the Atlanta Falcons. This season, he played on a line that paved the way for 6,502 offensive yards, 1,086 offensive plays, and 39 offensive touchdowns.
The Dudley, Mass., native played four seasons for the Eagles and was drafted by Atlanta with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Lindstrom was one of 11 players to make the offensive team.
Today's Schedule:
No events are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9.
Eagles Results:
No events were scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
36 days.
Did You Notice?
- The No. 12 Boston College Eagles women's hockey team defeated New Hampshire on Tuesday night 4-0 at Conte Forum. The victory improved the Eagles record to 14-6-1 overall and 11-4-1 in conference play.
- With the win on Tuesday, the Boston College women's hockey team is sitting atop the Hockey East rankings with 34 points and 16 games played. UConn and Boston University are narrowly behind at No. 2 with 33 points.
- Former Idaho tight end Mason Mini has flipped his commitmnet from Michigan State to Cal. Mini received an offer from Boston College on Christmas Eve and took a visit to Chestnut Hill on Jan. 4. He originally committed to the Spartans on Jan. 6.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"There he goes. Clark Kent. The most unassuming guy I've ever been around."- Ron Rivera on Luke Kuechly
