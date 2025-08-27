Former Boston College OL Released by Patriots: The Rundown
Former Boston College offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom was cut by the New England Patriots on Tuesday.
The move came on the same day that NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players.
The Patriots signed him on July 30 after having stints with the UFL’s Memphis Showboats, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Jets.
Lindstrom played at Boston College from 2017-21 where he was a three-time All-ACC honoree.
Eagles alum Jack Conley was also among the list of cut players.
Here's the Rundown for Wednesday, August 27, 2025:
Wednesday’s Schedule:
There are no games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Results:
There were no games scheduled.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
3 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s soccer player Russell Brown’s goal against Siena made SportsCenter Top 10 on Tuesday.
- Former Boston College defensive tackle Cam Horsley was waived by the Tennessee Titans. Horsley signed as an UDFA in April with the organization.
- Former Boston College baseball pitcher Emmet Sheehan had another impressive outing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
August 27, 1908: Frank Leahy was born in O'Neill, Neb. Over two seasons at Boston College his football teams went 20–2.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Brian Boyle just carried us on his back a lot of the time.”- Jerry York
