Boston College Football Releases 2026 Opponents

Boston College football has shared its opponents for the 2026 season.

The Eagles will host Florida State, Maine, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech and will travel to Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Notre Dame, and SMU.

The program did not reveal the specifics of the schedule, however FBSchedules has four dates listed for next season.

According to the website, Boston College will open its season at Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 5 and then will come to Chestnut Hill for its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 12 against Rutgers at Alumni Stadium.

In Week 3, the Eagles will host the Maine Black Bears on Saturday, Sept. 19 which the Maine program announced earlier on Tuesday.

The final non-conference game of the slate will be at Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The Eagles will be looking to improve from their 2025 campaign. This past season, Boston College went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play.

Boston College won its season opener over Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and its season finale at Syracuse 34-12 on Nov. 29, however lost ten consecutive games in between.

During the skid, the Eagles suffered losses to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 11 Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and No. 22 Georgia Tech 36-34.

Next season will be Bill O’Brien’s third with Boston College. In his first season in 2024, O’Brien led the Eagles to a 7-6 overall record which included a 4-4 mark in conference play.

The team made an appearance in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl where it lost to Nebraska 20-15 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.

Next season will look a lot different for the program.

Days after it concluded its season, Boston College hired former Auburn assistant general manager of recruiting and BC alum Kenyatta Watson to serve as the program’s general manager and Ryan Bartow will join as assistant general manager.

The Eagles also let go of multiple staffers including defensive coordinator Tim Lewis, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, and wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt.

BC is reportedly hiring UMass staffer Kurt Anderson to be the next offensive line coach and former App State and Hampton staffer Joe Dailey to be the next wide receivers coach.

The details of Boston College’s full 2026 schedule, including dates and non-conference times, will be announced at a later date.

The kickoff times for the Eagles’ ACC games will be announced weekly throughout next season.

