Former Boston College Staffer Interviews For Bears Head Coach Job, The Rundown: January 10, 2025
The Chicago Bears have completed an interview with former Boston College staffer Drew Petzing for their vacant head coach position.
The organization announced it had interviewed Petzing early Thursday morning.
Petzing served as a graduate assistant for the Eagles from 2010-11 and is currently the Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator, a position he’s been in since 2023.
Today's Schedule:
- Skiing: Boston College in Bates Carnival | Newry, Maine | 9 a.m. ET
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College vs Merrimack | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
There were no games scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
35 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College head coach and current Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley shared a moment with a reporter on Thursday, who was wearing Boston College apparel.
- Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien was out on the recruiting trail this week as he visited class of 2026 Eagles commit Mason Leak. Leak plays EDGE and is a product of Bacon Academy in Colchester, Conn.
- The Boston College baseball program put out a promo video for its annual Baseball Night in Boston. This year’s event will be on Jan. 23 at Fenway Park.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
”My advice to the little kids out there who quietly have that dream inside of them to play in the NHL: have fun right now. If you do pursue this career, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to take hockey very, very seriously. But right now, just appreciate and build on whatever you love about the game. Enjoy hanging out with your buddies on the ice. No matter how big you make it, you’ll miss that time when it’s gone.”- Johnny Gaudreau
Special Media:
