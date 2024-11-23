Hail Flutie Turns 40, The Rundown: November 23, 2024
Saturday marks the 40th anniversary of the Hail Flutie.
On Nov. 23, 1984, Boston College played on the road against the reigning national champions the Miami Hurricanes.
After getting into a 45-41 hole, the Eagles drove down the field and were at the 48-yard line with six seconds left in the game.
Quarterback Doug Flutie threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gerard Phelan as time expired to give the Eagles the 47-45 win over the Hurricanes.
The team went on to finish 10-2 on the year and won the 1985 Cotton Bowl.
Boston College is set to honor the 1984 team on Saturday afternoon as the Eagles host the UNC Tar Heels.
Today’s Schedule:
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College in Terrier Invite | Boston, Mass. | 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET | Live Video
- Fencing: Boston College in Northeast Fencing Conference Championships | Providence, R.I. | 10 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Women’s Cross Country: Boston College in NCAA Championships | Madison, Wisc. | 10:20 a.m. ET. | ESPNU/ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Football: Boston College vs. UNC | noon ET | The CW | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College at Holy Cross | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Stats
- Women’s Hockey: No. 11 Boston College at No. 14 UConn | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Hockey: No. 3 Boston College at Northeastern | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College in Terrier Invite- (Men’s) 1st Place, 592 Points; (Women’s) 3rd Place, 350 Points.
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College 3, UConn 2.
- Men’s Hockey: Boston College 3, Northeastern 0.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
83 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College football offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo accepted his invitation to the 2025 Senior Bowl. Trapilo was one of two Eagles to receive an invite joining defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.
- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had dinner and visited with UNC head coach Mack Brown on Friday. Maye is a product of UNC and the team is in town to play Boston College on Saturday afternoon.
- The Boston College men’s hockey team played in front of a sold out Conte Forum in its win over Northeastern on Friday night.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
November 23, 1984: Considered one of the greatest plays in college football history, Boston College was trailing reigning champion Miami 45-41 with just 6 seconds left, when Doug Flutie scrambles to his right, and launched a Hail Mary from midfield as time expired, when Gerard Phelan caught the winning touchdown. In the process, Flutie set a school record for total offensive yards with 517.
November 23, 1985: Kelvin Murphy’s 93-yard punt return set a school record as Boston College torched Holy Cross 38-7.
