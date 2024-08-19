Has Bill O'Brien Been Rejuvenated at Boston College on The Joe Gaither Show
Welcome back to another edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BCCentral". After a couple weeks hiatus we're back with Kim Rankin to discuss her time covering ACC Media Days, Bill O'Brien's personality and the Eagle's outlook for the upcoming season as there are just two weeks until the season opening game against Florida State.
The show opens by apologizing for the break and then diving into ACC Media Days. Rankin gives us her biggest takeaway from Charlotte and highlights the message that all three players espoused during their time in front of the camera.
This led to a transition into O'Brien and his personality as he seems much more energized in his role as head coach of Boston College. How does this compare to what we've seen from him in Tuscaloosa and in Houston?
The show continues by talking Donovan Ezeiruaku and his stated goal of winning 10 games and competing for the ACC Championship. Is the star defensive end setting his sights into unrealistic territory?
We conclude by starting to tease Week 1 as the Eagles are heading to Tallahassee to take on Florida State. The Seminoles are playing in Week 0 against Georgia Tech in Ireland. How do these circumstances help Boston College's chances of pulling off the upset and starting the season off 1-0?
The show can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.