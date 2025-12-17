ACC Bowl Game Schedule & Updated Record
College football bowl season is upon us as the 2025 regular season came to an end a couple weeks ago.
It’s definitely been a busy college football season, but the controversial headlines haven’t been as apparent in the ACC (SEC takes the cake there thanks to Lane Kiffin and other coaching hires). The ACC’s been relatively quiet on and off the field in comparison to other conferences, but we’ll see how these teams do in the bowl season.
Here’s a look at all the bowl games ACC teams will play in this year, including the results of how these teams did.
Bowl Game
Date & Time (ET)
Team & Score
ACC Record
Gasparilla Bowl
Friday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
NC State vs. Memphis
TBD
CFP First Round
Saturday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m.
Miami vs. Texas A&M
TBD
Boca Raton Bowl
Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.
Louisville vs. Toldeo
TBD
Hawai’i Bowl
Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.
California vs. Hawai’i
TBD
Military Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.
Pitt vs. East Carolina
TBD
Pinstripe Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27 at 12 p.m.
Clemson vs. Penn State
TBD
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. BYU
TBD
Gator Bowl
Satuday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Virginia vs. Missouri
TBD
Sun Bowl
Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
Duke vs. Arizona State
TBD
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State
TBD
Holiday Bowl
Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.
SMU vs. Arizona
TBD
Even though the ACC only has one team in the College Football Playoff, they have a couple ranked teams competing in bowl games based on the final top-25 ranking. Those include No. 22 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 BYU matchup in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27, followed by No. 19 Virginia vs. Missouri game in the Gator Bowl on the same day.
The ACC will appear in the two most viral-worthy bowl games of the year—the Pop-Tarts Bowl and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. These two bowl games are known for their quirky features. For example, the Pop-Tarts Bowl will include six edible mascots dressed as the iconic breakfast pastry. The winners of the game will get to eat the edible mascot after the victory. As for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the winning coach of the game typically gets drenched in a Gatorade-type container of mayonnaise after the game. At least the ACC teams have these exciting things to look forward to.