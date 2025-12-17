ACC Bowl Game Schedule & Updated Record

SI

There are 11 ACC teams competing in bowl games this year.

Madison Williams

Miami is the only ACC team that made the College Football Playoff in 2025.
College football bowl season is upon us as the 2025 regular season came to an end a couple weeks ago.

It’s definitely been a busy college football season, but the controversial headlines haven’t been as apparent in the ACC (SEC takes the cake there thanks to Lane Kiffin and other coaching hires). The ACC’s been relatively quiet on and off the field in comparison to other conferences, but we’ll see how these teams do in the bowl season.

Here’s a look at all the bowl games ACC teams will play in this year, including the results of how these teams did.

Bowl Game

Date & Time (ET)

Team & Score

ACC Record

Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

NC State vs. Memphis

TBD

CFP First Round

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m.

Miami vs. Texas A&M

TBD

Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. Toldeo

TBD

Hawai’i Bowl

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.

California vs. Hawai’i

TBD

Military Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.

Pitt vs. East Carolina

TBD

Pinstripe Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 27 at 12 p.m.

Clemson vs. Penn State

TBD

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. BYU

TBD

Gator Bowl

Satuday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Virginia vs. Missouri

TBD

Sun Bowl

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

Duke vs. Arizona State

TBD

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State

TBD

Holiday Bowl

Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.

SMU vs. Arizona

TBD

Even though the ACC only has one team in the College Football Playoff, they have a couple ranked teams competing in bowl games based on the final top-25 ranking. Those include No. 22 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 BYU matchup in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27, followed by No. 19 Virginia vs. Missouri game in the Gator Bowl on the same day.

The ACC will appear in the two most viral-worthy bowl games of the year—the Pop-Tarts Bowl and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. These two bowl games are known for their quirky features. For example, the Pop-Tarts Bowl will include six edible mascots dressed as the iconic breakfast pastry. The winners of the game will get to eat the edible mascot after the victory. As for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the winning coach of the game typically gets drenched in a Gatorade-type container of mayonnaise after the game. At least the ACC teams have these exciting things to look forward to.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

