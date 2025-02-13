How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at USC Upstate
The Boston College Eagles baseball team kicks off its season this weekend with a road series against University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg, S.C.
The Eagles are looking to have an improved season from their 2024 campaign. Last year, Boston College went 22-31 overall which included an 8-22 mark in ACC play, and ended the season losing 12 of its final 13 games.
USC Upstate is looking to build off of its historic 2024 season. Last year, the Spartans went 36-24 overall which included 16-8 in conference play and made the Big South Tournament Championship game where it lost to High Point 6-0.
This is the third meeting between the two programs. The Eagles and Spartans are knotted at 1 in the all-time series. Boston College took the inaugural game 5-4 on Feb. 14, 2015, and USC Upstate took the most recent game 6-2 on Feb. 26, 2022.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at USC Upstate:
Who: Boston College Eagles and University of South Carolina Upstate Spartans
When: Friday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. ET
Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb 16 at 1 p.m.
Where: Cleveland S. Harley Baseball Park, Spartanburg, S.C.
TV: ESPN+ (Friday and Sunday)
Radio: WSPG 98.3 FM
Last Outing, USC Upstate: The Spartans lost to High Point 6-0 in the Big South Tournament Championship game on May 25, 2024.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles ended their 2024 campaign with a 10-0 loss to Clemson on May 18. The Tigers swept the Eagles in the final regular season series.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Feb. 26, 2022, in the OneSpartanburg, Inc. Baseball Classic. USC Upstate beat Boston College 6-2.