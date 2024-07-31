Madden 25 Ratings Revealed for Two Former BC Standouts; The Rundown: July 31, 2024
Nearly two weeks after Boston College fans were first able to play with the current players in EA Sports College Football 25, ratings for former Eagle standouts have started to be revealed in EA Sports Madden 25.
Coming into Tuesday, only wide receiver and safety ratings had been released and four former Eagles' ratings were known: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (85 overall), Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (78 overall), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jeff Smith (67 overall), Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis (59 overall).
On Tuesday, the running back and defensive linemen position ratings were revealed and two more former Eagles' ratings became known: Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (78 overall) and Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (76 overall).
Allen is ranked as the eighth-best right end in the game. Dillon is a top-40 running back, making him one of the highest-rated backup rushers. These two were actually teammates while at BC during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
33 days.
Did You Notice?
- As former Eagles sailing standout Erika Reineke prepares for the women’s dinghy race at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Aug. 1, BC broke down the framework of the boat that the Team USA athlete will be using.
- The BC women's soccer team reported back to the field on Tuesday. Additionally, it was forward Sydney Segalla's birthday.
