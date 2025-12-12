Former BC Hockey Goaltender Makes NHL Debut: The Rundown

Jacob Fowler received his first NHL start on Thursday night as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-2.

Fowler faced 38 shots on the night, making 36 saves and recording a .947 save percentage. Bryan Rust and Erik Karlsson were able to sneak shots by the goaltender, but only after the Canadiens had already opened a 3-0 lead.

The Canadiens drafted Fowler in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft with pick No. 69. Fowler played for their AHL team, Laval Rocket, in both the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons before being called up on Tuesday, December 9.

At Boston College, Fowler was a two-time Hockey East Goaltender of the Year and the winner of the 2025 Mark Richter Award. His finest season came in 2024-25, when he allowed just 1.63 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Touted as one of the top prospects in the Canadiens' organization, Fowler will look to build on his impressive debut in the big leagues.

Welcome to The Rundown, your go-to stop for BC Athletics' news, for Friday, Dec. 12.

Did You Notice?

After picking up a win in his NHL debut, Fowler received a shoutout from the official NHL account on Twitter/X.

Jacob Fowler picks up his first win for the @CanadiensMTL in his FIRST NHL game! 👏 pic.twitter.com/We7EofySAr — NHL (@NHL) December 12, 2025

The NHL Public Relations account on Twitter/X shared an interesting fact about Fowler's debut: he is the NHL's first-ever Florida-born goaltender. Fowler was born on Nov. 24, 2004 in Melbourne, Florida.

Jacob Fowler will make his NHL debut with the @CanadiensMTL tonight and in the process will become the League's first-ever Florida-born goaltender.#NHLStats: https://t.co/QfC9DjfzOZ pic.twitter.com/f2gHIJrcn0 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 11, 2025

BC Football shared a graphic detailing the background of its new general manager, Kenyatta Watson. Watson's hire was broken on Twitter/X on Dec. 1 before being officially announced in a press release by BC Athletics on Monday, Dec. 8. Check out our exclusive interview with Watson here.

Proven Track Record pic.twitter.com/KWTwmik2fI — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) December 11, 2025

Puck drop for No. 13 BC's matchup against the defending champions No. 7 Western Michigan has been confirmed for 8:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 28.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"I think that is one of the unique things about going to a place like Boston College. Wherever you go, people are impressed about the school that you came from.”

- Matt Ryan

