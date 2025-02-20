No. 1 Boston College Cruises Past UMass: The Rundown, February 20, 2025
The nation’s best women’s lacrosse team continued its win streak to start the season with Boston College defeating UMass 22-5 on Wednesday.
Rachel Clark led the Eagles with seven points, including six goals, and was followed by Emma LoPinto with six points (four goals, two assists), Mia Mascone had six points (two goals, four assists) and McKenna Davis had five points (three goals, two assists).
No. 1 Boston College (4-0) will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday to open ACC play against No. 20 Duke (2-1). The match will be streamed on ACCNX.
