No. 1 Boston College Cruises Past UMass: The Rundown, February 20, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Taylor Hodges

Boston College cruises to a big 22-5 win against UMass on Wednesday behind a six-goal performance by Rachel Clark.
Boston College Athletics

The nation’s best women’s lacrosse team continued its win streak to start the season with Boston College defeating UMass 22-5 on Wednesday.

Rachel Clark led the Eagles with seven points, including six goals, and was followed by Emma LoPinto with six points (four goals, two assists), Mia Mascone had six points (two goals, four assists) and McKenna Davis had five points (three goals, two assists).

No. 1 Boston College (4-0) will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday to open ACC play against No. 20 Duke (2-1). The match will be streamed on ACCNX.

Today’s Eagles Schedule

Swimming: Boston College at ACC Championships, Greensboro, N.C., ACCNX

Yesterday’s Eagles Results

Swimming: Boston College at ACC Championships, Greensboro, N.C.
Women’s Lacrosse: Boston College 22, UMass 5

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Boston College Football’s Season Opener

191 days

