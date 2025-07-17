Former Eagles, Texans Linebacker Dies at 38 After Battle With Cancer
Bryan Braman, a former NFL linebacker who won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles, died Thursday after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. He was 38.
Braman played his college ball at West Texas A&M and signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He spent three seasons with the Texans before joining the Eagles in 2014. He had a blocked punt in one of the Eagles' playoff wins during their run to their first Super Bowl title back in 2017-18.
Braman was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive cancer earlier this year and was being treated in Seattle, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up to help for Braman and his family. His agent, Sean Stellato, confirmed the sad news on Thursday.
Braman had two daughters, who are ages 11 and 8.