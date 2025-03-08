No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Defeats No. 22 Notre Dame, Improves to 8-0 on Season
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (8-0, 3-0 ACC) women’s lacrosse team secured a 15-9 road win over the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4, 0-3 ACC) on Saturday to remain undefeated on the year.
The Eagles got off to a 3-2 lead over the Fighting Irish after the first quarter. Boston College’s Emma LoPinto put up the first score of the day with 6:35 to go in the opening frame.
After Notre Dame knotted up the game at 1 with a score by Emma Murphy less than a minute later, Boston College scored a pair of goals by LoPinto and Mia Mascone to take the early advantage.
In the second quarter, the Eagles scored five unanswered goals. Boston College saw scores from Rachel Clark, Brooke McLoy, Mascone, and two more by LoPinto to give the team an 8-2 lead heading into halftime.
Coming out of the break, both teams scored three goals apiece to open the second half. Notre Dame scored the first of the quarter with 12:43 to go by Murphy, then Boston College responded with their trio of scores from Molly Driscoll, Clark, and LoPinto.
The Fighting Irish added two more goals to the board by Kate Timarky and Kathryn Morrissey to cut into its deficit 11-5 by the end of the third quarter.
The offenses exploded in the final 15 minutes of play with the teams scoring a combined eight goals.
Boston College started the high-scoring quarter with a goal by Mckenna Davis in the first two minutes.
The Fighting Irish tacked on three goals by Kristen Shanahan, Morrissey, and Timarky in a two minute and four second span to get within four 12-8, however the Eagles secured the win with three goals down the stretch of the quarter from Devon Russell, Clark, and Davis.
Notre Dame added its final goal to the board by Timarky with 4:08 to go in regulation.
Eagles goalie Shea Dolce made ten saves in the victory.
Next up, Boston College travels to Albany, N.Y., for a midweek road game against the UAlbany Great Danes on Wednesday afternoon. The contest is set to start at 3 p.m. ET.
2025 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Remaining Schedule:
March 12: at Albany
March 15: vs. Louisville
March 18: at Brown
March 22: at Stanford
March 29: vs. Pitt
April 5: at UNC
April 12: vs. Virginia
April 17: at Syracuse