2026 Heisman Odds: Arch Manning Favored, Dante Moore Sixth After Deciding to Return
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore made a major decision on Wednesday, as he announced that he's returning to school for the 2026 season instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft.
That has caused a shakeup in the odds for the Heisman Trophy next season, as Moore is one of the leading contenders after he put together a strong 2025 season led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Moore is currently in a tie for sixth in the odds at +1300, but University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning (+750) is the favorite. Manning was also the favorite entering the 2025 season, but he got off to a slow start for the Longhorns than ended up tanking his Heisman case.
Manning did improve in a big way as the season went on, and it seems like oddsmakers are expecting that to continue in the 2026 season.
2025 Heisman finalist Julian Sayin (+1100) is third in the odds with his teammates Jeremiah Smith, while CJ Carr (+800) is second in the odds. This is an interesting group, and the Heisman picture will likely become more solidified once more players have made their decision in the transfer portal.
For example, new LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has skyrockted to +1300 (tied with Moore) after he joined Lane Kiffin's squad.
As for Moore, he'll look to build on a strong 2025 season and hopefully find himself as a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Moore likely passed up a chance to be a top-five pick in this year's draft, but he doesn't have a ton of collegiate starts under his belt. There's a chance that he believes more time at the college level will help better prepare him for the pros.
In the 2025 season, Moore completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 picks in 15 games. He'll look to lead the Ducks back to the College Football Playoff in his second season as the team's starting quarterback.
Here's a look at the opening odds for the Heisman in the 2026 college football season.
2026 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Arch Manning: +750
- CJ Carr: +800
- Jeremiah Smith: +1100
- Julian Sayin: +1100
- Josh Hoover: +1100
- Gunner Stockton: +1300
- Sam Leavitt: +1300
- Dante Moore: +1300
- Jayden Maiava: +1700
- Marcel Reed: +1700
- Brendan Sorsby: +2200
- LaNorris Sellers: +2500
- Malachi Toney: +2500
- Bryce Underwood: +3000
- Byrum Brown: +3500
- Demond Williams Jr.: +3500
- Devon Dampier: +4000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
