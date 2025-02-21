Team USA Falls to Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, The Rundown: February 21, 2025
Team Canada defeated Team USA 3-2 in overtime in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship on Thursday night.
Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal at the 8:18 mark of OT to cement the win for Canada.
Former Boston College men’s hockey forwards Chris Kreider (New York Rangers) and Matt Boldy (Minnesota Wild) as well as defenseman Noah Hanifin (Vegas Golden Knights) were a part of Team USA’s roster.
No Eagles alums recorded a point in the championship game, however Hanifin tallied three blocks and Boldy put up two.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s and Women’s Track & Field: Boston College in Terrier DMR Challenge | Boston | Live Stats
- Women’s Golf: Boston College in Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational | Great Waters G.C., Greensboro, Ga.
- Skiing: Boston College in UNH Carnival/EISA Championships
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College in ACC Championships | Greensboro, N.C. | 9:30 a.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Duke | Weymouth, Mass. | 3 p.m.
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Assumption | Walpole, Mass. | 6 p.m.
- Women’s Hockey: No. 15 Boston College vs. New Hampshire | 6 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College at New Orleans | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College at Vermont | 7 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Swimming & Diving: Boston College in ACC Championships.
Women's 100 yd Butterfly-
Samantha Smith | 49th Overall | 54.64
Men's 400 yd IM-
Jack Doyle | 28th Place | 3:48.50
Women's 400 yd IM-
Chloe Otten | 41st Overall | 4:27.82
Emma McNulty | 42nd Place | 4:38.17
Men's 100 fly-
Bryce Henkel | 45th Place | 48.09
Women's 200 yd Freestyle-
Lauren Lee | 60th Place | 1:51.51
Men's 200 yd Freestyle-
Peter Nolan | 51st Place | 1:38.65
Finnegan Crawford | 52nd Overall | 1:38.73
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
190 days.
Did You Notice?
- Team USA honorary captain Mike Eruzione wore a Johnny Gaudreau jersey at the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship.
- The Boston College men’s hockey program shared practice photos to social media on Thursday ahead of the team’s road series against Vermont.
- Class of 2026 athlete Grayson McKeogh received an offer from Boston College.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Mike [Holovak] was the quintessential `football guy. He had such a passion and knowledge of the game. It is rare when you see a person excel in all three areas of the sport: a great player in college, a successful coach and great talent evaluator, but Mike was one of the special people. He had a real gift for evaluating talent; and in my opinion, he was one of the finest and most effective evaluators of playing talent in the history of our organization.”- Bud Adams
