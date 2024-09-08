The Extra Point; September 8, 2024: Boston College's Toughest Test of the Season Looms Ahead
The Boston College Eagles improved to 2-0 this weekend after dominating the Duquesne Dukes 56-0. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos put together yet another incredible performance, throwing for four touchdowns and the Eagles' defense pitched its first shutout since 2021.
The Eagles' offense was excellent from start to finish, ending the game with 563 yards with the bulk of the yardage coming on the ground from a combination of many different faces. Boston College had six players with five carries or more in Saturday’s game with the heaviest load going to freshman Turbo Richard who finished with 74 yards.
The Eagles’ defense was also nothing short of excellent, forcing two turnovers and holding the Dukes to less than 200 total yards.
Looking ahead to next week, Boston College may have its toughest test of the season coming up in Week Three against the Missouri Tigers.
Eli Drinkwitz's squad is 2-0 with two shutout wins over Murray State and Buffalo. The Tigers returned an incredible 13 starters this season, one of which could be the nation’s top wideout in Luther Burden III.
Burden has seven catches for 64 yards and a score through the first two games, but is coming off a season where he was the SEC’s third leading wide receiver with over 1200 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Missouri could also pose some issues for an Eagles offense that relies heavily on the run. Though the Tigers have yet to play another power five opponent this season, the defense has held teams to less than 150 rushing yards per game.
Boston College will have to be able to run the ball if it hopes to escape Columbia with a win, but Bill O’Brien has proven to be a very creative offensive mind on more than one occasion and at more than one level of football.