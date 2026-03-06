Boston College Women's Hockey Forward Named HCA Rookie of Month: The Rundown

Boston College women’s hockey forward Ava Thomas has been named Hockey Commissioners Association Rookie of the Month.

Thomas earned the honor for her performance in the month of February for the Eagles.

During the stretch, Thomas scored nine points on three goals and six assists.

Thomas had a stellar freshman campaign in 2025-26 as she tallied 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points, all team highs.

This season, Boston College went 16-18-1 overall and 14-9-1 in Hockey East play. The Eagles’ season came to a close on Saturday after a 3-1 loss to the Vermont Catamounts in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals.

Ava Thomas earns Hockey Commissioners Association Rookie of the Month honors after tallying nine points (3G, 6A). pic.twitter.com/jWsktVVGZq — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) March 5, 2026

The Rundown: Friday, March 6, 2026:

Boston College men's basketball big man Boden Kapke scored a season-high 25 points in the Eagles' 72-63 road loss to Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. BC has its regular season finale against Notre Dame on Saturday at Conte Forum.

25 PT for Boden‼️😤@BodenKapke scored a season-high 25 PT vs. Virginia Tech on 11-19 shooting from the floor and 3-8 from three, while adding 8 REB & 1 AST@BCMBB | @BCEagles | pic.twitter.com/ocL56kmuP9 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) March 4, 2026

Class of 2028 tight end/defensive lineman Benjamin Walker is attending Boston College's spring practice on March 26. The Eagles' spring practice begins next week.

Boston College men's hockey fell to No. 15 in NPI after its loss to UMass on Thursday night.

NPI Watch: Boston College men’s hockey falls to No. 15 in NPI immediately after the team’s 2-1 loss to UMass tonight. pic.twitter.com/Xz6EyVpf0x — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) March 6, 2026

Boston College Eagles Thursday Scores:

Men's Tennis: UNC 7, Boston College 0

Softball: Michigan 7, Boston College 1

Boston College Eagles Friday Schedule:

Women's Tennis: Boston College vs. SMU | Weymouth, Mass. | 1 p.m. ET | Live Stats

Softball: Boston College vs. James Madison | Salem, Va. | 3:30 p.m. | MuscoVision | Live Video | Live Stats

Women's Tennis: Boston College vs. Stonehill | Weymouth, Mass. | 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Boston College vs. Penn State | Salem, Va. | 6:30 p.m. | MuscoVision | Live Video | Live Stats

Baseball: Boston College at No. 24 Miami | 7 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

183 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“[Vince Oghobaase] really laid out how he was going to develop me into the player that I wanted to be. He laid out and showed me how he was going to work on certain things in my game to get me ready to play in the NFL the way I wanted to.” Donovan Ezeiruaku

Spring Break? We call it work week..💼 pic.twitter.com/Q5jDcQfMnc — Boston College Rowing (@BCWomensRowing) March 5, 2026

