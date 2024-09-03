Tragedy to Triumph, Win Helps Boston College Heal; The Rundown, Tuesday, Sept. 3
Let's be clear, nothing can fully heal the pain that will continue to endure from the sudden loss of two former Boston College standout athletes over the weekend, hockey standouts Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were tragically killed the day before attending their sister's wedding. But Monday night's impressive football win at Florida State might help the Boston sports community take a step or two in the healing.
The contrast in emotions was evident on the face of new head coach Bill O'Brien, while talking to ESPN during pregame and postgame interviews. For the former, he took the question about sort of making his homecoming debut (he grew up on Boston and still has a lot of family there), and then first offered this: “Before I get into that, on behalf of the football family here at Boston College, I want to send our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Gaudreau family. Johnny and Matthew were legendary B.C. hockey players, but even more than that, they were legendary people. Our hearts go out to the Gaudreau family.”
He then answered the reporter's question, skillfully handling the situation as if to demonstrate to any young/future coaches that's how it should be done. His team then went out and did something similar to the Seminoles, showed them how it's done, by beating them on the lines, exposing what looked like a tired team, and walked away with an impressive 28-13 victory.
Yes, O'Brien may have stayed on his players throughout the game, but had a big grin on his face when talking to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter, and deservedly so. Beating any top-10 team on its home field would be a great first game for any coach, and a huge boost to the program. However, it was also the Eagles' largest road win over a top-10 team in Boston College history — and that's despite the Eagles taking three knees after the 2-minute warning in the red zone after having first-and-goal at the 4.
He wasn't the only one smiling, either.
Did You Notice?
- With a birdie on the third playoff hole, Ben Hong topped teammate Markus Lamat to win the indvidual title, and lead the Eagles to the season-opening team win at the Red Bandanna Invitational, held at Turning Stone's Kaluyhat Course in Verona, N.Y. It was the first season-opening win for BC since the 2014 season. Team scoring: 1. Boston College (284-289-294=867); 2. North Dakota State (292-292-301=885); 3. Sacred Heart (292-299-297=888); 4. Toledo (300-290-308=898); 5. LaSalle (302-302-307=911).
- What a difference a year makes: Boston College committed one penalty at Florida State, on special teams, after committing 18 against FSU in 31-29 loss in 2023.
- Thomas Castellanos was asked on the ACC Network what the big win means for the rest of his week: "I go to Boston College, so we got class tomorrow." Boston College was due to arrive home at about 4:45 a.m., but O'Brien did say that the players would be off from football on Tuesday.
We'll Leave You With This ...
