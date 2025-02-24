BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 2

The Eagles remain undefeated on the year.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women's Lacrosse

The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team went a perfect 2-0 last week. 

The Eagles recorded a midweek win over UMass 22-5 and opened ACC play over the weekend with a 19-10 win over Duke on Saturday which improved the team to 5-0 on the year. 

With the pair of victories, Boston College remained No. 1 in both the KANE Media Poll and the IWLCA Coaches Poll this week. 

The two polls had the same top four this week, the Eagles atop both, UNC at No. 2, Northwestern at No. 3, and Yale at No. 4. The KANE poll has Syracuse at No. 5 and Florida ad No. 6 while IWLCA has the opposite. 

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 3

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. Boston College (15)- 375, 5-0
  2. UNC- 359, 4-0
  3. Northwestern- 346, 4-1
  4. Yale- 328, 3-0
  5. Syracuse- 305, 3-1
  6. Florida- 298, 3-1
  7. Michigan- 282, 3-1
  8. Stanford- 272, 4-0
  9. Maryland- 254, 2-1
  10. Virginia- 224, 2-1
  11. Johns Hopkins- 219, 2-2
  12. Clemson- 201, 4-0
  13. Princeton- 185, 1-1
  14. Stony Brook- 178, 3-0
  15. Loyola Maryland- 168, 2-2
  16. Penn- 156, 1-1
  17. Notre Dame- 149, 2-2
  18. James Madison- 107, 2-1
  19. Duke- 94, 2-2
  20. Ohio State- 87, 3-0
  21. Army- 69, 3-0
  22. Navy- 64, 3-1
  23. UConn- 53, 3-1
  24. Harvard- 43, 2-1
  25. USC- 31, 3-1

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 3

  1. Boston College
  2. UNC
  3. Northwestern 
  4. Yale
  5. Florida 
  6. Syracuse 
  7. Michigan 
  8. Stanford 
  9. Maryland 
  10. Johns Hopkins
  11. Virginia 
  12. Penn
  13. Princeton
  14. Clemson 
  15. Loyola Maryland 
  16. Stony Brook
  17. Notre Dame
  18. James Madison 
  19. Navy
  20. Ohio State 
  21. Duke 
  22. USC 
  23. UConn
  24. Harvard 
  25. Army

