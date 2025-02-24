Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 2
The Eagles remain undefeated on the year.
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team went a perfect 2-0 last week.
The Eagles recorded a midweek win over UMass 22-5 and opened ACC play over the weekend with a 19-10 win over Duke on Saturday which improved the team to 5-0 on the year.
With the pair of victories, Boston College remained No. 1 in both the KANE Media Poll and the IWLCA Coaches Poll this week.
The two polls had the same top four this week, the Eagles atop both, UNC at No. 2, Northwestern at No. 3, and Yale at No. 4. The KANE poll has Syracuse at No. 5 and Florida ad No. 6 while IWLCA has the opposite.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 3
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Boston College (15)- 375, 5-0
- UNC- 359, 4-0
- Northwestern- 346, 4-1
- Yale- 328, 3-0
- Syracuse- 305, 3-1
- Florida- 298, 3-1
- Michigan- 282, 3-1
- Stanford- 272, 4-0
- Maryland- 254, 2-1
- Virginia- 224, 2-1
- Johns Hopkins- 219, 2-2
- Clemson- 201, 4-0
- Princeton- 185, 1-1
- Stony Brook- 178, 3-0
- Loyola Maryland- 168, 2-2
- Penn- 156, 1-1
- Notre Dame- 149, 2-2
- James Madison- 107, 2-1
- Duke- 94, 2-2
- Ohio State- 87, 3-0
- Army- 69, 3-0
- Navy- 64, 3-1
- UConn- 53, 3-1
- Harvard- 43, 2-1
- USC- 31, 3-1
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 3
- Boston College
- UNC
- Northwestern
- Yale
- Florida
- Syracuse
- Michigan
- Stanford
- Maryland
- Johns Hopkins
- Virginia
- Penn
- Princeton
- Clemson
- Loyola Maryland
- Stony Brook
- Notre Dame
- James Madison
- Navy
- Ohio State
- Duke
- USC
- UConn
- Harvard
- Army
Read More:
Published