Baseball America Includes Boston College in First NCAA Tournament Projection

BC looks to make the tournament for the first time

Expectations for Boston College baseball has started to grow, as Baseball America has selected the Eagles in their first NCAA tournament projection. The Eagles come in as a #3 seed, that would include Texas Tech, Auburn and Fairfield in a series that would be played in Lubbock, Texas.

Last season the Eagles finished the shortened 2020 season with a 6-9 record. The team has received a significant amount of preseason praise recently with outfielder Cody Morissette, second baseman Sal Frelick and pitcher Mason Pelio named to various preseason All-American teams. Pelio was also named pre-season ACC Pitcher of the year by Baseball America.

Read More: Trio of Boston College Players Earn Preseason Accolades

The last time the Eagles made the NCAA tournament was in 2016. In that season they defeated Tulane and Utah to move on to the Super Regionals where they ended up losing two of three to Miami.

The Eagles kick off the season on February 19th against Charleston Southern in a three game series in South Carolina. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com