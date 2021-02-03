FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Trio of Boston College Baseball Players Receive Preseason Accolades

A trio of Eagles receive early praise from Baseball America
It has been rare that Boston College baseball gets praise before the start of the season. But that is exactly what is happening right now for the 2021 squad. Baseball America, one of the premier college baseball websites has released their preseason All America team and three Eagles have made the list. 

Cody Morissette, a left handed hitting shortstop was named second team All American by the site. In last year's abbreviated season the hard hitting junior hit .448 with a pair of homeruns and a 1.177 OPS. Outfielder Sal Frelick, also a junior was named to the second team by the publication. In 2020 he only hit .244, but as a true freshmen he was electric hitting for .368 with an .880 OPS.

The other player to be honored was pitcher Mason Pelio. The junior right hand pitcher from San Diego was named to the Honorable Mention team. But he was also named as the ACC Preseason Pitcher of the Year. Expectations are high for Pelio, who had a 4.09 ERA in 2020. 

Boston College baseball kicks off their season with a three game series at Charleston Southern from February 19-21. 

