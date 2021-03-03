FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
BC Baseball Game Wake Forest Cancelled Replaced With Auburn

It will be a battle with an SEC foe this weekend.
Boston College was scheduled to play Wake Forest this weekend, but those games have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns on the Demon Deacons. To replace this series, Boston College has scheduled a three game set with the #25 Auburn Tigers.

Per the school press release: 

"The Tigers hosted BC for a three-game series in 2004 with the Eagles claiming game two of the set. Auburn leads the all-time series, 3-1, following a 10-inning decision in 2010.

Boston College is 3-13 all-time against teams in the SEC, including a win over Missouri when the Tigers were members of the Big 12. The Eagles won their most recent match-up vs. the SEC; a 12-3 win at Kentucky in 2019."

The games will be played Friday at 5 p.m. ET. With the remaining games will be played Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Auburn is 6-2 after a 1-2 showing at the Round Rock Classic with losses to Oklahoma and Baylor out of the Big 12 and a non-conference win over league foe Texas A&M.

Boston College is 5-1 after a sweep of Charleston Southern, and winning two out of three against the Duke Blue Devils.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

EvW2qWkVEAMVure
