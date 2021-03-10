Boston College Hits Five Home Runs In 10-5 Victory Over Maine

Boston College baseball continued to find firepower throughout the lineup on Tuesday, as they hit five home runs to defeat Maine 10-5 at the Harrington Athletic Village. Luke Gold hit a go ahead two run home run in the bottom of the 7th to break a 5-5 tie, which was followed up by a blast from freshman Cameron Leary, his second of the afternoon. Cody Morissette also hit two home runs in the game, including a shot in the first inning, which was his ninth of his career.

Freshman Joey Ryan got his first start of the season, and looked good throwing five innings, and allowing just a pair of runs, while striking out six Black Bears. Charlie Coon got the win, as he pitched three innings for the Eagles, allowing a run in three innings.

The power of Boston College has become a huge asset for the Eagles. With the win BC creeps into the top 10 nationally in total home runs hit. Gold is fifth in the country with five home runs, while Cody Morissette has three and Sal Frelick has four.

With the win, Boston College improves to 9-2 on the season. They will begin their series with #10 Louisville on Friday, in what could already be a huge series for control of the ACC. The Eagles most likely will start Mason Pelio against the Cardinals.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC