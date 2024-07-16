Boston College Baseball Pitcher John West Selected by Diamondbacks in 2024 MLB Draft
Former Boston College baseball right-handed pitcher John West was selected as the No. 374 overall pick (12th round) by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2024 MLB Draft.
West spent four seasons with the Eagles, working primarily out of the bullpen his first two seasons, then moving into the starting rotation. In his 188.2 innings pitched, he allowed 207 hits, 142 runs (127 earned), 34 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs, walked 91 batters, and struck out 179. He finished his collegiate career with a 6.06 ERA and 8-8 record.
During his senior campaign, he made 14 appearances, all starts, and tallied a 1-4 record with a 5.42 ERA. In his 78 innings pitched, he allowed 91 hits, 54 runs (47 earned), 14 doubles, six triples, eight home runs, walked 30 batters, and struck out 66. He also earned ACC honors this past season, earning a spot on the All-ACC Third-Team.
West is the second Boston College baseball player to be selected in this year's draft, joining outfielder Cameron Leary, who was selected as the first pick of the tenth round (No. 286) by the Oakland Athletics on Monday.
As for the Diamondbacks, West is the 14th pick for the team in this year's draft, joining Valley View High School (Ark.) outfielder Slade Caldwell, Kentucky outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, Whitefish Bay High School (Wisc.) shortstop JD Dix, El Shaddai Christian Academy (PR) catcher Ivan Luciano, Presbyterian College pitcher Daniel Eagen, Francis Howell High School (Mo.) shortstop Tytus Cissell, Indiana pitcher Connor Foley, Baylor pitcher Mason Marriott, UNC Wilmington pitcher Luke Craig, William & Mary pitcher Travis Garnett, Arkansas third baseman Ben McLaughlin, Transylvania University outfielder Trent Youngblood, and Starrs Mills High School (Ga.) outfielder Bo Walker.