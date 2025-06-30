Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Blue Jays, Zack Wheeler, Giants-D-Backs)
Several new series begin on Monday in Major League Baseball and there are a plethora of aces on the mound that could make for some interesting games.
Carlos Rodon (New York Yankees), Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies), Logan Webb (San Francisco Giants) and Garrett Crochet (Boston Red Sox) are all on the mound on Monday, as are blossoming young starters Drew Rasmussen and George Kirby.
I’m eyeing a few of these pitchers for today’s best bets, including a player prop for Wheeler in his matchup with the San Diego Padres.
Let’s break down each of these best bets, as several of these games have major implications for some of the tight division races in MLB.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, June 30
- New York Yankees Moneyline (-150) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-157) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- Zack Wheeler UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-165)
New York Yankees Moneyline (-150) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Yankees are favored with Rodon on the mound, as he’s led them to a 9-8 record in 17 starts, although that mark should be better.
Rodon has a 2.92 ERA this season, and he ranks in the 89th percentile in expected ERA (2.86) and 93rd percentile in expected batting average against (.200). He also ranks in the 93rd percentile in whiff percentage and the 89th percentile in strikeout percentage.
That puts him in a good spot against a Toronto Blue Jays team that has hit left-handed pitching well this season, ranking sixth in OPS and second in batting average against them. However, the Jays’ starter – Max Scherzer – is where I could see this game going south.
Scherzer is in the twilight of his career, and he has allowed nine hits, five runs and two homers in eight innings (two starts) of work in the 2025 season. Scherzer enters this outing with a 5.63 ERA, and the Jays have a slightly worse bullpen ERA (3.66 vs. 3.55) than the Yanks this season.
If Rodon can continue his strong 2025 season, I think the Yankees take this series opener on the road.
San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-157) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Logan Webb is on the mound for the Giants, which means we’re backing San Francisco to pick up a win.
So far this season, Webb has a 2.52 ERA and a 2.25 Fielding Independent Pitching, leading the Giants to a 9-8 record across 17 starts. He’s allowed more than three earned runs in just one of his 17 outings in 2025.
On top of that, Webb has thrown at least six innings in every start in June, posting a 1.85 ERA. His advanced numbers back up his 2025 season, as he ranks in the 82nd percentile in expected ERA (3.02).
Meanwhile, the D-Backs are relying on Ryne Nelson, who has moved back into the rotation after spending much of the season coming out of the bullpen. Nelson has a solid 3.71 ERA, but the bullpen behind him ranks 28th in Major League Baseball in ERA at 5.31.
The D-Backs have been a potent offense this season, but the Giants have the best bullpen ERA (2.91) in baseball. With Webb on the mound, San Francisco should be able to steal a road win on Monday.
Zack Wheeler UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-165)
This player prop is a no-brainer on Monday night, especially since the San Diego Padres rank just 21st in MLB in hits so far in 2025.
Zack Wheeler has allowed five or fewer hits in 14 of his 16 starts this season, and he has not allowed more than four hits in a single game since the start of May.
Overall, the Phillies ace has a 0.92 WHIP and a 2.45 ERA in the 2025 season. His advanced numbers are great as well, with Wheeler ranking in the 97th percentile in expected ERA (2.34) and the 96th percentile in expected batting average against (.195) so far this season.
He is in a great spot to keep his streak of allowing five or fewer hits going. Wheeler has given up just 66 hits in 99 innings of work in 2025.
