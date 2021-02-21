BC Baseball Crushes Charleston Southern In Doubleheader To Begin Season 2-0

Everything went right for the Boston College Eagles as they swept Charleston Southern in the season opening double header on Saturday. Even without head coach Mike Gambino, who missed the game due to a family emergency, the Eagles scored 24 total runs as they easily took care of business 12-4 in game one, and 12-1 in the evening matchup.

In the first game, pre-season All ACC Pitcher of the Year Mason Pelio (1-0) went five innings, only allowing three hits, while walking two and striking out four. The Eagles offense gave him all the run support he would need with four home runs on the day, including three innings straight highlighted by a pair from right fielder Dante Baldelli. Catcher Peter Burns, and third baseman Cody Morissette had the other two blasts. The only real concern that came out of Game 1, was the bullpen, that allowed three runs in four innings of work.

Game two was another complete effort by the Eagles, as starting pitcher Emmett Sheehan dominated Charleston Southern. The starting pitcher had electric stuff on Saturday evening, pitching six innings, striking out nine, while only walking two and giving up a pair of hits. BC's offense jumped out to a 3-0 lead early on two hits, two walks, two hit batters and an error and that was all the Eagles would need. Shortstop Brian Dempsey went 3-4 for the Eagles, and had four RBIs in the game. Reliever Joey Walsh pitched three innings, allowing only a run, while recording his first save of the season.

The two teams will complete the three game series on Sunday, a noon start. This game will not be televised.

