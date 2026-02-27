Who are Boston College Baseball's Top Performers Heading into Weekend Series at FGCU?

Through seven games this season, the Boston College baseball program is 4-3 as it heads into a three-game road series in Fort Myers, Fla., against 8-1 Florida Gulf Coast.

The Eagles’ 2026 campaign kicked off in Ponce, Puerto Rico, where they defeated Seton Hall, 6-4, in their season opener before falling to Houston on the second day, 5-1.

BC then shutout Washington, 10-0, to cap off the Puerto Rico Challenge before traveling back to the United States for a pair of games against both Northwestern and Cornell in Spartanburg, S.C.

The Eagles dropped both games to the Wildcats (5-4, 8-5) but managed to top the Big Red twice (9-1, 7-6).

Here is a look at BC’s top-performing players, offensively and defensively, before it marches into its weekend series against the Eagles of FGCU. The first matchup of the series is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by Saturday’s contest at 5 p.m., and Sunday’s at 1 p.m.

Back under the lights

🆚 FGCU

🕰️ 6:30 p.m.

📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/almjHFq9Wa — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) February 27, 2026

Batters

INF Julio Solier

Solier, who was born in Guyama, Puerto Rico, but moved to the U.S. and attended Springfield Central High School in Mass., has jumped into a starting middle-infield role after appearing in just 19 games last season with nine starts.

While his defense has been relatively shaky to start the year — his fielding percentage is at .840 — the same cannot be said of his hitting.

Solier leads the Eagles in batting average (.536), on-base percentage (.533), OPS (1.247), hits (15), total bases (20), and runs (8), and has come up to the plate more than any other player on the roster with 28 at-bats.

He has additionally manufactured four RBIs, two triples, a .714 slugging percentage, a walk, and two stolen bases on two attempts with only three strikeouts.

Have a day 1️⃣6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/2vS6tMmIER — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) February 21, 2026

His numbers — just like any player around the country with eye-popping statistics currently — are obviously inflated due to current sample size. But if Solier can manage to continue this production steadily over the next few months, he will almost certainly be in the running for All-ACC honors by the end of the regular season, and he is just a sophomore.

INF Ty Mainolfi

In the same class as Solier, Mainolfi had a terrific summer for the Keene Swamp Bats in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL), where he totaled a .376 batting average with 36 RBIs, 30 walks, and nine doubles in 141 at-bats.

The lefty bat from Staten Island, N.Y., transferred to BC this past offseason from Dayton, where he posted a .304 batting average and slugged .473 with a .409 on-base percentage, including 44 runs, 34 RBIs, 10 doubles, and seven homers.

In 26 at-bats this year, Mainolfi is hitting .385 with a .500 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .452. He has notched a team-high three doubles and five stolen bases, including seven runs scored and six RBIs.

Pitchers

LHP A.J. Colarusso

As was expected coming into the season, the Eagles’ six-foot, 205-pound lefty out of Leominster, Mass., has continued to assert himself as a true ace on the mound.

Over nine innings pitched, the Groton School product — who is a senior — has not surrendered an earned run and is averaging six strikeouts per outing. Colarusso has only relinquished four total hits and is limiting opponents to a .138 batting average with a WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) of .89

LHP Tyler Mudd

Mudd, a Shrewsbury, Mass., native who attended Deerfield Academy and transferred to BC before the 2024 season from Holy Cross, has tossed a team-high 11.0 innings in two starts and has not allowed an earned run as well.

Have a day Mudd and Chase pic.twitter.com/PaPZGBERgS — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) February 16, 2026

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound lefty hurler has only walked two batters with nine strikeouts, and his WHIP of .73 is also good for first on the pitching staff.