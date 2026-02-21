Explosive Offense Leads Boston College Baseball Past Cornell

The Boston College Eagles (3-1) baseball team picked up a 8-1 victory over the Cornell Big Red (0-2) on Friday night in Spartanburg, S.C., to open its weekend slate.

Boston College struck first 1-0 in the top of the first inning. Designated hitter Nick Wang hit an RBI groundout which brought home shortstop Julio Solier from third.

Prior to the at-bat, Solier knocked down a leadoff double and advanced 90 feet to be able to cross home plate on the groundout.

The Eagles extended their lead 2-0 after center fielder Ben Williams crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice. Left fielder Owen DeShazo was credited with the RBI.

In the third, Boston College plated another run to make the score 3-0. Right fielder Jack Toomey hit a two-out triple and first baseman Kyle Wolff brought him home on an RBI single in the following at-bat.

Cornell got onto the board 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth after shortstop Kevin Hager scored on a passed ball.

The Eagles added a pair of runs to the board in the sixth to increase its lead to four runs 5-1. The first came off a sacrifice fly by Wang and the second was off an RBI single by third baseman Ty Mainolfi in the following plate appearance.

Boston College plated its sixth run of the night in the eighth after Solier scored on a fielder’s choice to make it a 6-1 ballgame.

The Eagles put two final runs onto the board in the ninth, one on an RBI double by catcher Gunnar Johnson and the other on an RBI single by second baseman Sean Martinez to cement the 8-1 victory.

In the explosive performance, Boston College totaled 14 hits, six extra base hits, and four walks.

AJ Colarusso started on the mound for Boston College. In the outing, the senior pitched five innings and allowed one hit, one earned run, walked two batters, and struck out seven.

Cesar Gonzalez and Luke D'Ancona entered out of the bullpen. The duo had a combined five strikeouts and allowed just one hit.

The victory adds to Boston College’s impressive start to the 2026 campaign. Last weekend, the Eagles went 2-1 in the Puerto Rico Challenge as they defeated Seton Hall 6-4 on Friday and run-ruled Washington 10-0 on Sunday. BC’s only loss came at the hands of Houston 5-1 on Saturday.

Next up, Boston College takes on the Northwestern Wildcats in Spartanburg, S.C., on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET.

