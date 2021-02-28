BC Baseball Splits First Two Games Against #11 Duke

Boston College baseball opened up their ACC play this weekend against Duke playing two games that completed on Saturday. The Friday game was completed on Saturday afternoon after the game was paused due a rain delay. The Eagles won that game 10-6 on some clutch hitting and timely pitching. Then on Saturday evening, the Blue Devils thrashed Boston College 10-2 for the Eagles first loss of the season.

Friday/Saturday: Boston College 10 Duke 6

In the opener against Duke, Boston College fell behind early after spot starter Joey Walsh struggled allowing four runs in the 3 2/3 innings. However, BC showed resiliency coming back from behind three times in the win. The first two big hits came from a single from outfielder Dante Baldelli, and a well hit ball by DH Ramon Jimenez. The game went into the rain delay tied 5-5. Duke took a 6-5 shortly after the game was restarted. But BC roared back as second baseman Luke Gold had four RBIs including the big hit in the Saturday portion of the game to put BC in the lead. Boston College scored four unanswered runs, and reliever Max Gieg earned the win.

This was BC's first win against a ranked opponent, since defeating Louisville in May of 2019.

Saturday: Duke 10 Boston College 2

The evening game was a bit of a slog for the Eagles who struggled from the start. Mason Pelio (1-1) got the start and was hit hard giving up six earned runs in four innings. Nothing was working for the BC ace, who allowed eight hits and five walks during his short stint. Reliever Joe Mancini also was ineffective in his relief stint, allowing four runs in an inning and a third. RJ Schreck, the Blue Devils left fielder had a huge game with three RBIs on a pair of hits. The Eagles were shut down by Henry Williams, who pitched six innings of efficient ball, scattering five hits while striking out seven. The lone runs for the Eagles came on a home run from outfielder Chris Galland.

Boston College will face off on Sunday in the season finale against the Blue Devils. The game is at 1pm on ACC Network Extra, with Emmett Sheehan (1-0) getting the start in the rubber game.

Image courtesy of BCEagles.com

