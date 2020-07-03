BCBulletin
Boston Red Sox to use Boston College Facilities for Summer Camp

A.J. Black

Boston College baseball announced that the Boston Red Sox will be using their facilities as they prepare for the late start of the Major League Baseball season. 

According to Bill Koch of the Providence Journal the Red Sox will be using the facilities on the Brighton Campus. He further elaborated that "Ron Roenicke said pitchers would likely head to Chestnut Hill on non-throwing days to go through fielding and situational drills." The Red Sox will be using the new facilities at the Harrington Athletics Village, while majority of practices and drills will be done at Fenway Park. 

The new facilities opened in 2018 and according to the Boston College website:


The baseball facility, Eddie Pellagrini Diamond, includes 1,000 seat-back chairs with an expandable capacity of 2,500 for championship events. The outdoor cages can be found beyond the right field wall. While each baseball bullpen offers two turf mounds, a single dirt mound rounds out the Eagle’s pen to assist in preparing for away games on natural fields

This decision was clearly done to try and keep large groups of players separated as often as possible. The Red Sox are set to open their season on either July 23 or 24th, the MLBPA and MLB are currently in negotiations over the 60 game schedule and it has not been finalized. 

