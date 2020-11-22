SI.com
BCBulletin
Chris Shaw Designated For Assignment By San Francisco Giants

A.J. Black

Chris Shaw's once promising professional start has stalled, as he was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants. Per MLBTradeRumors.com:

Shaw was once a well-regarded prospect for the Giants, but the 27-year-old hasn’t gotten an extensive look in the majors yet. He’s the owner of a .153/.244/.222 line in 82 plate appearances as a Giant. 

Shaw had extensive success in the minors, though he is starting to get up there in age (27). In 2019 he hit 28 homers as he bounced between the AA and AA squads. With that kind of power it seems likely that another team might take a chance on the first baseman, and see if they can help build him up to a serviceable major league player. 

During his time in Chestnut Hill, Shaw was an incredible power threat. During his junior season heed the Eagles in batting average (.319), slugging percentage (.611), RBIs (43), home runs (11) and 12 multiple-RBI game. He also tied for seventh in the ACC for home run total in 2015. He earned Perfect Game USA All-America Third-Team, American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-Northeast First-Team, All-Atlantic Coast Conference Second-Team and New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association (NEIBA) First-Team honors.

He was drafted in 31st overall by the San Francisco Giants in the 2015 Major League Baseball First-Year Players Draft. He was the fifth BC player in school history drafted in the top 50.

